Ridge Meadows ball hockey teams win medals in provincials

The Ridge Meadows Penguin pups won silver in the West Coast Ball Hockey Association’s provincial tournament in Surrey on Monday.

It was a bittersweet result for the team, which earlier won all four games played over the course of the five-day event.

Things started well on Thursday with a 5-1 win against the hosting Surrey team.

The Penguins followed that up by toppling Richmond 5-2 on Friday, before a healthy 8-2 victory over Delta on Saturday.

Sunday’s semi-finals saw a 2-0 shut-out win over Victoria, thanks to Tristan Walkey’s strong goaltending and goals from Keldon Monkman and Ashton Retallick.

With their confidence high, the Penguins faced a strong Delta team on Monday in the gold medal game.

The team was down 4-0 by halftime, but Jackson Lovett and Levi Hansen were each able to score in the third period.

With only four minutes to go, however, it was ultimately too little time to secure a win, and an empty net allowed Delta to bump up their win to a 6-2 final.

The pups weren’t the only Ridge Meadows players to walk away from the tournament with medals.

The peanut Sharks also won a silver medal in their division after facing off against Richmond with a 3-0 final.

Ridge Meadows also took home a gold medal Monday thanks to the minor Division 1 Jokers, who defeated Victoria 4-3 in double overtime.

Ladies take home the gold

The Ridge Meadows Burrards girls bantam lacrosse team took home gold in the Canada Day Tournament in Calgary last weekend.

The team won all four qualifying games before destroying the hometown Calgary Axemen 5-1 in Monday’s final.

The Burrards were the only B.C. team competing in the tournament, which started off with an 8-2 win for Ridge Meadows over the Calgary Hornets on Saturday morning.

Only one other team, the Denver Pride, were from outside Alberta, and the Burrards smoked them with an 11-0 shutout in the afternoon.

Defender Abby Tvedt scored three goals and played a huge role in keeping the Pride from the net.

On Sunday morning, the Burrards faced off against the Okotoks Raiders and had another massive win with an 11-1 final.

Lizzie Roemer was named that game’s MVP with two goals.

Sunday afternoon saw an 8-1 win over the Lacoka Locos from Ponoka, Alta.

Now at the top of their game, the girls headed into Monday ready to face the Axemen, who were also celebrating a four-game winning streak.

Despite an aggressive Calgary offense, Burrards goalie Leona Sinclair was able to hold down the net and only let one shot get past her as her team clinched the victory.

The girls are back in B.C. this weekend to play for the provincial championship in Port Coquitlam.

The Burrards are handily leading the league with a perfect 16-0 record, which could mean an appearance in the gold medal game on Sunday, July 9.