Ridge Meadows brings the Thunder

The Ridge Meadows Thunder U-19C softball team won provincial gold in Chilliwack over the July 7-9 weekend.

The girls won three of four games during the round-robin portion of the 24-team tournament, and qualified for the playoff round as the number three seed.

In their first playoff game, they scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 7-1 victory over the sixth-seeded North Langley Heat.

In game two on Sunday morning, the girls came away with a 6-0 win over the fourth-seeded Langford Lightening.

The semi-final pitted them up against the top-seeded Enderby Storm, who were undefeated up to this point of the tournament. The Thunder rode four big runs in the top of the first inning to an 8-1 seven-inning victory.

In the final, the girls jumped all over the host Chilliwack Cyclones early, with three runs in the first, two more in the second, three more in the third and cruised to a 10-2 victory for their second provincial title in the last four years.

The Thunder were determined to win the championship, as many of them are in their last year of minor softball, said coach David Hill.

“It was a fantastic way for some of them to end their minor ball careers,” he said. “I am so proud of what they have been able to accomplish as a group. I’ve worked with many of these kids since before they were teenagers, and to witness the work ethic and competitive drive that they have had over the years has been a treat to watch.”

Team members are Erin Beranek, Maria Bonner, Jamie Brown, Rachel Doyle, Jessica Foulds, Jaimee Fournier, Kalea Gjaltema, Samantha Hall, Kylie Herman, Amy Hill, Rayven Hilliard, Caleigh Peden, Chelsey Turner, Cydney Turner, Codie Wright and Breanna Whitney and coaches Hill, Greg Ormiston and Brent Hilliard.