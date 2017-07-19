Ridge Meadows Rage take home bronze

The Ridge Meadows Rage ‘01 softball team won the bronze medal at the U16B provincials after a grueling nine-game weekend in Nanaimo.
The weekend started well, with the girls winning all four round robin games on Friday and Saturday.
Three of those games were mercy wins, including a 14-0 smackdown against the Langford Lightning that ended in the fourth.
The Rage also won its first playoff match against Abbotsford with a 6-2 final Saturday night.
Sunday started with a 5-2 loss against the Cloverdale Fury ‘01, who would end up winning the gold.
The girls’ next match against Penticton was also looking grim at the fourth with a 1-0 deficit, but Sydney McCrae’s triple at the bottom of that inning got the team’s mojo back enough to squeak out a 5-4 win.
The Rage now had to beat the Coquitlam Fury ‘02 in order to get to a medal, and they came from behind to secure a 9-3 win.
With a medal in their grasp no matter what, the girls met the Coquitlam Classics Sunday evening.
By that point, fatigue had started to set in, and a 6-2 loss guaranteed the bronze.