Ridge Meadows Rage take home bronze

The Ridge Meadows Rage ‘01 pose with their bronze medals from the U16B Provincial Tournament at Nanaimo’s McGirr Sports Complex in Nanaimo on Sunday, July 16. Photo contributed

The Ridge Meadows Rage ‘01 softball team won the bronze medal at the U16B provincials after a grueling nine-game weekend in Nanaimo.

The weekend started well, with the girls winning all four round robin games on Friday and Saturday.

Three of those games were mercy wins, including a 14-0 smackdown against the Langford Lightning that ended in the fourth.

The Rage also won its first playoff match against Abbotsford with a 6-2 final Saturday night.

Sunday started with a 5-2 loss against the Cloverdale Fury ‘01, who would end up winning the gold.

The girls’ next match against Penticton was also looking grim at the fourth with a 1-0 deficit, but Sydney McCrae’s triple at the bottom of that inning got the team’s mojo back enough to squeak out a 5-4 win.

The Rage now had to beat the Coquitlam Fury ‘02 in order to get to a medal, and they came from behind to secure a 9-3 win.

With a medal in their grasp no matter what, the girls met the Coquitlam Classics Sunday evening.

By that point, fatigue had started to set in, and a 6-2 loss guaranteed the bronze.