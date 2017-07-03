Ridge Meadows Royals midgets score big in Kamloops

Team heads to finals after winning four of five tournament games over Canada Day weekend

The Ridge Meadows Royals midget team are having an impressive long weekend in Kamloops, winning four of five games to clinch a place in the finals in the Canada Day Classic tournament.

The weekend got off to a disappointing start on Saturday morning with a 3-1 loss against the Parkland Twins.

Chad Weststeyn was brought home in the second inning thanks to a solid hit from Robert Gibson.

Things improved later in the day with the Royals defeating the North Delta Junior Blue Jays 8-6, although it took some time to get there.

The Jays scored five runs before the first inning was over, with the Royals trailing by a single run. Both teams scored an additional run in the second.

The Royals, knowing they were in trouble, swapped out starting pitcher Weststeyn for Gibson, who threw for the remaining five innings.

It wasn’t until the sixth that the Royals were able to bounce back, posting six runs in that inning alone.

Josiah Williams was the catalyst that game, with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

On Sunday, the Royals started the day by striking down the Coquitlam Redlegs 3-0.

Pitcher Darian Guemos recorded four strikeouts across seven innings played.

Weststeyn also drove in Jonah Weisner and Brenden Louie, while scoring a run himself.

Later on Sunday, the Royals narrowly defeated the Red Deer Braves 3-2, securing their second-place spot in the pool.

Despite two earned runs, pitcher Weststeyn also threw five strikeouts.

Williams managed a triple and two singles, as well as scoring a run.

The three wins landed the Royals a spot in the semi-finals, which played out on Monday morning against the Northwest Prairie Pirates, visiting from Lloydminster, Sask.

Ridge Meadows won that game with an impressive 8-2 final, securing their lead at the top of the fifth with five straight runs.

The Royals are now set to play in the final against the Parkland Twins, which starts at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

We will update this story after the results come in from the final.