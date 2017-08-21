Ridge paddlers medal at Summer Games

A pair of Team B.C. paddlers from the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club collected three medals at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Overall, Team B.C., with 146 medals, finished second to Ontario in the overall medal standings.

The 146 medals is an all-time record for Team B.C.

Cassidy MacPherson (Ridge) won gold in the women’s K-1, 5,000-metre race. Her time of 21:13.71 was 25 seconds ahead of second place.

Known for her love of cucumbers, she commented following her victory that their “power” helped her as she “had two cucumbers before the race.”

In a close men’s K-1 5,000m race, Alex Brent (Ridge) won a bronze medal. His time of 19:16.323 was seven seconds behind the gold-medal finisher.

This was his second bronze medal of the Games, his first coming in the men’s K-1, 1,000m. In another close finish, he was two seconds out of first.

Jia Kim (Ridge) also competed at the game, while Peter Majewski (Ridge) was a coach.

Ridge club results:

(women’s kayak)

Cassidy MacPherson (Ridge)

• K-1 500: 3rd Heat 2 (2:12.14); 5th Final (2:21.56);

• K-1 1000: 3rd Heat 1 (4:14.07); 5th Final (4:17.75);

• K-4 200: 3rd Heat 2 (43.015); 1st B Final (42.375);

• K-2 200: 4th Heat 2 (46.290); 1st B Final (45.377);

• K-1 5000: Gold Final (21:13.71);

Jia Kim (Ridge):

• K-2 500: 4th Heat 2 (2:01.19); 1st B Final (2:03.95);

• K-1 200: 4th Heat 1 (49.997); 2nd B Final (49.39);

• K-4 500: 3rd Heat 2 (1:50.12); 1st B Final (1:51.710);

• K-2 200: 4th Heat 2 (46.290); 1st B Final (45.377);

Melody Oh (Ridge)

• C-2 1000: 4th Heat 2 (5:23.780); 1st B Final (6:01.880);

• IC-4 500: 3rd Heat 1 (2:16.79); 2nd B Final (2:13.751);

• IC-4 200: 4th Heat 2 (52.542); 2nd B Final (52.062);

(men’s kayak)

Alex Brent (Ridge)

• K-1 500: 3rd Heat 1 (1:48.59); 5th Final (2:03.40);

• K-2 1000: 2nd Heat 1 (3:44.120); 4th Final (3:50.290);

• K-1 1000: 1st Heat 1 (3:39.27); Bronze Final (3:38.32);

• K-2 500: 2nd Heat 2 (1:35.609); 4th Final (1:35.807);

• K-1 5000: Bronze Final (19:16.32);

Matthew Koehler (Ridge)

• K-2 1000: 2nd Heat 1 (3:44.120); 4th Final (3:50.290);

• K-4 1000: 3rd Heat 2 (3:13.57); 4th Final (3:12.65);

• K-2 500: 2nd Heat 2 (1:35.609); 4th Final (1:35.807);

• K-1 200: 3rd Heat 2 (40.815); 2nd B Final (40.771);

• K-4 200: 4th Heat 2 (36.187); 1st B Final (35.993);

(men’s canoe)

Omar Said (Ridge)

• IC-4 200: 3rd Heat 1 (42.136); 5th Final (41.529);

• IC-4 1000: 3rd Heat 2 (3:58.282); 5th Final (4:01:878);

• C-2 200: 3rd Heat 2 (44.672); 5th Final (43.435);

Noah Said (Ridge)

• IC-4 200: 3rd Heat 1 (42.136); 5th Final (41.529);

• IC-4 1000: 3rd Heat 2 (3:58.282); 5th Final (4:01:878).