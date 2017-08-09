RMMBA teams at provincials

The mosquito A team came fourth.

Three teams from the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association competed at the provincials this past weekend.

The mosquito A team finished fourth. The bantam A team finished third overall, while the college prep team was eliminated.

The mosquito A team tied Richmond 11-11, then downed Prince George 15-5. Ridge fell 16-2 to White Rock, but defeated Nanaimo 11-2. Ridge then lost 9-6 to Cloverdale and 12-9 to Tri-Cities.

Game MVPs for Ridge went to Jake Clarke, Kobe Morwood, Brayden Schulte, Vincent Longmuir, Jakob Schneider and Linden Happell.

Skills competition winners: Around the horn, Schulte, Happell, Graeden Hough, Eli Pearse and Jake Clarke.

The bantam AA and peewee A teams also made provincials this season, but were eliminated the previous weekend.

The peewee A team lost its first game 20-6 to Campbell River, then fell 11-5 to Nanaimo. Ridge defeated Duncan 15-9, but then lost to undefeated North Delta 13-12 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Game MVPs for the peewee team: Sean Nisbet, Hanns Hartmann, Jamie Huurman and Duncan Jackson Fotheringhame.

Previously, the Ridge midget AA team hosted the provincials, and went 0-4.

Both Ridge juniors teams play this coming weekend at Hammond and Larry Walker Field.

Bantam A team at provincials.