Roughnecks select former Burrards in NLL draft

Two former Ridge Meadow Burrrard players look to help Roughnecks find road back to playoffs

(Black Press/files) Former Ridge Meadows Burrards stand-out Mitch McDole was selected 53rd overall by the Calgary Roughnecks at the NLL draft on Monday in Toronto.

The Calgary Roughnecks used Monday’s National Lacrosse League draft to stock up on some local Burrard talent.

Two former Ridge Meadow Burrrard players were drafted by the Calgary Roughnecks held Monday at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, Ontario.

Teammates Anthony Kalinich and Mitch McDole of the Langley Thunder of the BCJALL were selected by the Roughnecks in Monday’s draft.

Kalinich was selected in the second round, 21st overall after playing 21 games for the Thunder in 2017, recording four goals and three assists while racking up 61 penalty minutes. Kalinich was tied for second on the team with three shorthanded goals as well as PIM. The pick was part of a trade with the Georgia Swarm that saw the Roughnecks swap their 2019 first round pick in exchange for the ninth and 21st pick in the 2017 draft.

McDole was selected in the sixth round, 53rd overall after the forward scored 24 goals and 37 assists with the Thunder in 2017, good for second on the team. The offensive minded forward had seven power play goals, two game winners and three short handed tallies.

Curt Malawsky, the Roughnecks head coach and assistant general manager, said he really likes the varied skill set Kalinich and McDole bring to their game.

Malawsky said he’s had his eye on Kalinich since he coached him on the 2014 B.C. team that won the national championship. He said he really likes what he saw in his defensive game while playing with the Thunder.

“I really like that he’s heavy on the cross check,” said Malawsky. “It’s kind of a lost art these days. He has a great defensive mindset and a ton of athleticism would should translate well to the MLA game.”

He said McDole also has a great shot at being an offensive contributor for the Roughnecks due to the style of game he plays.

“Again, he has great athleticism. He’s always moving his feet and never standing still,” said Malawsky.

He said McDole impressed him scoring a couple of goals at the Roughnecks recent combine, as well as spreading the ball around to teammates creating a number of quality offensive chances.

Malawksy said right now the goal is to get the players into camp and work on the little things in hopes of having a strong season.

“The goal is always to win a championship, but right now we just want to work on the fundamentals, the little things that you can build on so when the playoffs role around you give yourself an opportunity.”

The Roughnecks finished last season with an 8-10 record and failed to make the playoffs in the Western division. Picking third overall in the draft, the Roughnecks selected Zach Currier of the recent Mann Cup champion Peterborough Lakers. Currier, a lefty transition player, scored a two of goals and added six assists in nine regular season games for the Lakers. In a stellar post-season he 17 points in 17 games on the way to the Mann Cup title.

The Roughnecks open the season the road December 9 against the Rochester Knighthawks and have their home opener against the Vancouver Stealth on December 15.