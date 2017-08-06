Salmonbellies even series with Maple Ridge Burrards

Alexis Buque makes a save in Game 1, which the Burrards won 8-3. WLA photo

The New Westminster Salmonbellies evened their first-round playoff series with the Maple Ridge Burrards on Sunday, downing the defending WLA champions 12-6 at Queen’s Park Arena.

The Burrards fell behind 3-0 in the first period, then were outscored 5-4 in the second. Both teams scored twice in the third.

Riley Loewen had two goals and two assists and led the Burrards with nine shots. Matthew Dinsdale and Ben McIntosh had a goal and two assists each. David Joyce and Adam Dickson also scored.

Frank Scigliano made 46 saves for Ridge, which was outshot 58-48.

Mitch Jones had six goals and three assists for New West, which was 4-9 on the powerplay.

The Burrards converted three of five chances with the man advantage.

“New West came out ready to play tonight, as we expected they would,” said Burrards general manager Rey Comeault.

“Mitch Jones deserves credit for a solid game tonight. We’ll make some adjustments and get ready for Game 3 in our building with our fans. It’s going to be a grind of a series and we’re anxious for Tuesday night.”

The Maple Ridge Burrards opened the playoffs at home Friday by defeating the Salmonbellies 8-3. Dinsdale scored three times in that game.

The Burrards, who won the WLA championship a year ago, finished second in the 2017 regular season, during which they lost all three meetings with the ‘Bellies, including a 15-5 drubbing.

• Game 3 is Tuesday in Maple Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Game 4 is Thursday in New West, same time.