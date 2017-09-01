Salmonbellies host Mann Cup

The Western Lacrosse Association and the New Westminster Salmonbellies have announced the schedule and ticket information for the 2017 Mann Cup, starting Sept. 8th.

The Salmonbellies earned the right to host and compete in this year’s national championship by defeating the Maple Ridge Burrards in the semi-finals and Victoria Shamrocks in the finals of the WLA playoffs.

In the East, the Peterborough Lakers and Six Nations Chiefs are battling to determine who will fly to the West Coast to contest the ultimate box lacrosse trophy – the Mann Cup.

All games in the best-of-seven series will be played at Queen’s Park Arena in New Westminster on the Salmonbellies iconic green wooden floor and broadcast live on WLA TV, with 7:30 p.m. start times. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Friday, Sept. 8

• Saturday, Sept. 9

• Monday, Sept. 11

• Tuesday, Sept. 12

• Wed. Sept. 13

• Friday, Sept. 15

• Saturday, Sept. 16

Adult tickets are priced at $25, seniors and students at $20, and children 12 and under at $10, and are only available in person at the Box Office at Queens Park Arena or online from WLALacrosse.com