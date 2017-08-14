Seahorse at his best at Canada Games

Justice Migneault of the Haney Seahorses at the Canada Summer Games. Contributed

Justice Migneault of the Haney Seahorses was one of 12 B.C. boys selected to represent his age group at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

He competed in the 14-15 age group and recorded a few personal bests: 100-metre butterfly, 10th place (58.98 seconds); 50m breaststroke, 9th (31.76); 100m breast, 10th (1:10.29); 200m breast, 10th (2:32.80); 400m individual medley, 14th 94:51.51).

Seahorse head coach Ben Geary said Migneault also had a lot of success at the AAA provincials last month in Kamloops.

Migneault won gold in the 100m fly event and bronze in 200m fly.

He also placed Top 5 in five other individual events.

Tim Tan of the Seahorses won three golds at the provincials, as well as a silver and bronze.