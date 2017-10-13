Sports briefs: Two rinks remain unbeaten in Golden Ears Masters Curling

Eric Holler and Jack Stadel continued their battle for first spot, as they ran their unbeaten strings to 5-0 in Haney Master’s Curling action at the Golden Ears Curling Club.

Holler’s rink defeated the Gary Sawatsky-led rink of William Ritchie and Bob Wade by a 7-4 margin, while Stadel edged Dutchie Kleisterlee 6-4.

In an exciting match, decided on the last rock, Kleisterlee, along with third Barry Elson, second Bob Axford and lead Jim Stone, almost upset Stadel but lost on a measurement.

Meanwhile, the Angelo Masaro rink of Don Svelander, Russell Patience and Chuck McCafferty dumped previously undefeated Claire Milaney by an 8-3 margin.

Thunder soccer

The Thomas Haney Thunder senior boys soccer team is enjoying a four game winning streak.

The Samuel Robertson Technical Titans were their latest victims, beaten 9-4.

“Our dynamic attacking style had SRT chasing the majority of play, as the squad peppered their goal relentlessly shot after shot,” said Thunder coach Paul Franco.

Goal contributions came from Seba Boserup, Marcus Tjernagel, two from Jhonny Familia, another two from Isiah Smith, and a hat trick from Albert Kang.

Thunder Grade 12 keeper Kevin Picard, who is the only Grade 12 on the team, had another strong game making some spectacular stops and playing sweeper keeper with his defence for much of the game.