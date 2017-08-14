SPORTS SHORTS: Six Ridge players to ball hockey worlds

Six players from Maple Ridge have been slected to represent Canada at the world junior ball hockey championships next year in Newfoundland

Tyler Slavin, Eddie Riddell, Mitchell Shelton, Cole Moffat and Evan Jonson will play for the Canadian under-16 team.

Damian Richards will play for Canada on the u-18 team.

The junior worlds take place, July 4-8.

Silver at softball nationals

Four players from Maple Ridge and another from Pitt Meadows were members of the Tri-City Titans who won the ’01 silver division at the national softball championships this past weekend in North Delta.

The event featured 28 teams from seven provinces.

The Titans defeated the Victoria Devils 5-2 Sunday to win gold in the silver division.

The Titans went 7-2 over the six-day tournament.

Members of the team from Maple Ridge include Spencer Morrison, Keona Nordquist, Jesse Speiss and Sarah Wynn. Maddison Ferguson, an ’02 pickup from Pitt Meadows, was also on team.