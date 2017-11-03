(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Running back Cody Hogarth (1) had four touchdowns against the Pitt Meadows Marauders on Wednesday.

SRT Titans juniors on to playoffs

Finish regular season with 40-0 win over Pitt Meadows

With a 40-0 win over crosstown rival Pitt Meadows on Wednesday afternoon, the Samuel Robertson Technical Titans are heading into the playoffs on a high.

Who and when they will play remains very much up in the air, said coach Mike Jones, because there are three teams in the Valley AA league who finished with a record of 3-2.

The Abbotsford Panthters top the standings at 5-0, then the Titans are tied with both Langley and GW Graham at 3-2.

“We executed well today,” said Jones after the win to end the regular season.

They were led by running back Cody Hogarth, who scored four touchdowns – three on rushing plays and one on a pass.

The coach’s son Adam Jones also played an efficient quarterback, completing 11 of 12 passes, throwing for a touchdown and then nailing three out of four two-point convert attempts. He hit Hogarth, Aiden McDonald and Billy Williamson in the end zone for successful conversions.

McDonald and Williamson were also keys on defence, with the latter having an interception in the shutout.

Jones tipped his cap to the Marauders, who had a hard-luck season with no wins in league play.

“They came out tough and kept fighting until the very end,” he said.

Overall, the Titans record is 5-2, and the Grade 8 team that won a provincial championship last season now forms the core of a young junior team, loaded with Grade 9s who will be getting post-season experience.

Previous story
Holler rink maintains lead

Just Posted

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Robert Keith Green shot and killed in Langley in October 2016

Maple Ridge tent city digs in for the winter

Injunction process in court, no updates mayor says

TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers

WATCH: Last year’s ‘potty-training cows’ video highlighted by TED International

VIDEO: Woman rams Abbotsford cop car with sedan

Charges pending against the 36-year-old

Electrical fire burned Garry Cassidy’s multi-million dollar collection of cars

Fire investigators say it appears a circuit overheated

VIDEO: Authorities investigating footage of drone near Alex Fraser Bridge

Footage posted to YouTube shows a drone flying next to traffic and around bridge pillars and cables

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

Langley City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Friday morning ceremony at Douglas Park included sign unveiling, Vimy sapling and plaque

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Commuters facing major SkyTrain delays due to track issues

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street in Metro Vancouver

Most Read