SRT Titans juniors on to playoffs

(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Running back Cody Hogarth (1) had four touchdowns against the Pitt Meadows Marauders on Wednesday.

With a 40-0 win over crosstown rival Pitt Meadows on Wednesday afternoon, the Samuel Robertson Technical Titans are heading into the playoffs on a high.

Who and when they will play remains very much up in the air, said coach Mike Jones, because there are three teams in the Valley AA league who finished with a record of 3-2.

The Abbotsford Panthters top the standings at 5-0, then the Titans are tied with both Langley and GW Graham at 3-2.

“We executed well today,” said Jones after the win to end the regular season.

They were led by running back Cody Hogarth, who scored four touchdowns – three on rushing plays and one on a pass.

The coach’s son Adam Jones also played an efficient quarterback, completing 11 of 12 passes, throwing for a touchdown and then nailing three out of four two-point convert attempts. He hit Hogarth, Aiden McDonald and Billy Williamson in the end zone for successful conversions.

McDonald and Williamson were also keys on defence, with the latter having an interception in the shutout.

Jones tipped his cap to the Marauders, who had a hard-luck season with no wins in league play.

“They came out tough and kept fighting until the very end,” he said.

Overall, the Titans record is 5-2, and the Grade 8 team that won a provincial championship last season now forms the core of a young junior team, loaded with Grade 9s who will be getting post-season experience.