(Lisa Mazurek/Black Press) Tyler Spencer of Samuel Robertson TechnicalTitans can’t slow down Caden Doyle of the Fulton Maroons.

SRT Titans lose in snow bowl

Maple Ridge team knocked out of playoffs in Vernon

The Samuel Robertson Technical Titans senior boys football season came to an end Friday afternoon in the snows of Vernon.

They were defeated by Clarence Fulton Secondary in their first playoff game. The Maroons capitalized on their guest’s injury-ridden roster, and won 40-0 in the B.C. AA high school senior varsity wild card playoff game.

Titans co-head coach Mark Bailey said he knew his team was in tough, with only 16 healthy senior players dressed. Star quarterback Cody Hogarth was a key contributor missing, after he suffered a concussion on Nov. 3 against Pitt Meadows. He gets defenders falling all over themselves on a bare field, and this game was played in about 18 cm of snow.

“Our coaching staff is very proud of our players, even though we did not attain the result we had planned for,” said Bailey. “Our guys never showed any quit, and they fought until the final whistle.

He said this group of players is the first team to have a winning senior season in the history of SRT, as well as make the playoffs and have four players selected to the conference all star team – Brayden Hamilton, Brock Pelwecki, Landon Sigouin, Tyler Rooker.

“There’s a future in that,” said the coach. “Our returning guys are already hyped to get going for next year, and we plan to return bigger, stronger, and more competitive in 2018.”

