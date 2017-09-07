Stovman goes deep for Canada

Maple Ridge ball player Michael Stovman has been crushing homers for Canada at the Under-18 World Championships, which are under way in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Stovman hit two homers in his first four games, while batting fifth in the lineup of Canada’s best teens.

To start the tourney, Canada got itself into a hole by losing its first two games, but came back with three straight wins to qualify for the Super Round.

Canada had the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the 10th, but couldn’t cash them in, and lost 7-6 to Chinese Taipei in the opener. Stoveman had a hit in five at bats.

In the second game, Canada lost to Korea 11-7. Stoveman, a left-handed batter, drove the second pitch he saw well over the right-field fence.

In their third game, the Canucks beat Italy in the top of the ninth, with a sac fly to put them up 6-5.

Canada improved to 2-2 with an 8-2 win over Australia. Stovman hit one of his team’s back-to-back home runs in the first inning that set the tone for the laugher. He was named one of the game’s MVPs.

On Wednesday, Canada mercied Nicaragua in a must-win game to advance to Super Round, which began on Thursday evening. Canada exploded for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning, winning the game 15-3.

Stoveman had a hit, a walk and two runs scored. The big right-hander also pitched an inning, working in relief and striking out two, while allowing nothing.

The Canucks started the Super Round on Thursday against Team USA, which had given up just one earned run in five games.