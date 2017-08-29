Stovman suiting up for Team Canada

Langley Blaze ball player from Maple Ridge selected to represent Canada at U18 World Cup

Michael Stovman has been selected to play for Baseball Canada at the WBSC U18 Baseball World Cup. The 12-team championships run Sept. 1 to 10 in Thunder Bay, Ont. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Michael Stovman has been tapped to help Baseball Canada at the WBSC U18 Baseball World Cup.

The 20-player team will compete in Group A with Chinese Taipei, Australia, Korea, Italy and Nicaragua while Group B features three-time defending champion United States, Cuba, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands and South Africa.

The World Cup runs from Sept. 1 to 10 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Stovman, an 18-year-old from Maple Ridge, played this past season with the Langley Blaze.

The right-handed pitcher went 6-4 with an 0.76 earned run average, striking out 82 batters in 64.1 innings.

He led the BC Premier Baseball League in both ERA and strikeouts.

Stovman, who also plays first base, hit .349 with 27 RBIs in 63 at-bats and also belted three home runs.

Each group will play a round robin with the top three seeds in each side advancing to the Super Round that runs from September 7 to 9. Gold and bronze medal games are scheduled for Sept. 10.