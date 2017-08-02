Thunder medal at ball hockey nationals

The Thunder won bronze at the U-17 ball hockey national championships.

The Team BC Thunder ball hockey team won a bronze medal on the weekend in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. in the U17 junior national championships.

The Thunder rolled through the round-robin, beating the host Ontario club 7-1, Newfoundland 3-0 and Alberta 7-0.

In their first playoff game they ran into a hot goalie and lost 3-0, but two of those goals were into an empty net.

The loss put them into the bronze medal game against Newfoundland. B.C. easily handled them and won the bronze medal with a 5-0 shutout win.

BC received stellar goaltending, as Mateo Petrelli and Evan McCune allowed just four goals against, including two empty net goals. Shutting down the opposition on defence were Marcus Kot and Rhys Caverly. Providing the offense was Damian Richards, Jamie Dimetrivic and Brennen Hamel, with Richards winning the tournament scoring title. Head coach was Dave Weloy and assistants Trevor Elliot and Mark Fraser.

Gold was won by the Edmonton Xtreme and silver by the New Tecumseth Xtreme.