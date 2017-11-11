Thunder roll into provincial championships

Thomas Haney secured third overall in Fraser Valley playoffs with 1-0 win over Archbishop Carney

(files/The News) The Thomas Haney Thunder took home third place in the Feraser Valley playoffs in boys AA soccer thanks to 1-0 win over Archbishop Carney on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Port Coquitlam.

The Thomas Haney Thunder have punched their ticket to the provincial championships after securing third spot in the Fraser Valley playoffs.

The Thunder pulled out a thrilling 1-0 win over Archbishop Carney on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Port Coquitlam.

“It was a fantastic game,” said Thunder coach Paul Franco. “We were plagued with injuries and all six of our substitution players were able to participate today and we still were able to pull off a tough victory 1-0.”

The Thunder’s Brody Thomas scored with just under 10 minutes left on a beautiful pass from Marcus Tjernegal, said Franco.

“Both players were subbed in in the last 10 minutes and created the scoring opportunity and won us the match,” he said.

The win gave Thomas Haney third place in the Fraser valley tournament and will advanced to the provincial championships starting November 22.

The win against Carney come after a pair of wins earlier in the week.

The Thunder withstood a steady stream of snow to topple Aldergrove 4-3. Tjernegal scored a hat trick for the Thunder, with Marco Jakus rounding out the scoring.

The win led the Thunder to a match against Sands Secondary in the quarter finals at Sands on Tuesday, November 7. Franco said the Thunder played a fantastically strategic game, winning 2-0. Albert Kang opened the scoring on a feed from Brody Thomas. Thomas, who played despite an injury, scored the second goal to secure the win.

The provincials are scheduled at the Burnaby Lakes Sports Complex.