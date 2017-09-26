Thunderbirds open season with split

Goaltender Alex Rolfe posted a shutout as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds opened the BC Major Midget Hockey League season with a 3-0 victory over the Thompson Blazers. Trent Rolfe photo

Alex Rolfe earned the shutout as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds opened the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League season with a 3-0 victory.

The Langley goaltender stopped everything the Thompson Blazers threw at him in the game on Friday night in Kamloops.

But the host Blazers earned the split with a 4-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

In the opener on Friday night, Zach Feaver (Chilliwack) had a goal and an assist while Nolan Wall (Abbotsford) and Dylan Stoltz (Abbotsford) each had one goal. Will Dow-Kenny (Abbotsford) chipped in with a pair of assists.

Justin Plett (Abbotsford) had all three goals for Fraser Valley in the second contest, but that was not enough as his team came up one goal short.

The Thunderbirds are made up of players from Langley, Maple Ridge, Aldergrove, Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack.

The team is back in action this weekend in Richmond with a pair of games versus the North Island Silvertips at the league’s showcase event, featuring all 11 teams hitting the ice at one venue.