Fraser Valley Thunderbirds’ Gage Goncalves dominated the scoresheet over the weekend with five goals and eight points as his team went 1-1 against the league-leading Cariboo Cougars. Trent Rolfe file photo

Thunderbirds soar past league-leading Cougars

Fraser Valley major midget hockey league team snaps five-game losing streak with split in Prince George

It was the Gage Goncalves show as the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds snapped a five-game losing streak, hammering the Cariboo Cougars 7-2.

The Thunderbirds were in Prince George for a pair of games at Kin Arena over the weekend, losing 4-3 in overtime on Saturday before bouncing back with the five-goal victory on Sunday.

The split improves Fraser Valley to 7-5-1-1 in the BC Major Midget Hockey League. The Cougars lead the league with a 12-3-1-0 mark.

Goncalves (Mission) scored five goals in Sunday’s win with Will Dow-Kenny had a goal and an assist and Nolan Wall had the other goal. Jake Mulder finished with three assists while Dylan Stoltz and Justin Plett had an assist apiece.

Goncalves is from Mission while the other four players are from Abbotsford.

Dawson Pelletier (Hope) earned the victory in goal.

Saturday’s game featured a hat trick from Plett while Goncalves had three assists as he finished the weekend with eight points. The pair are the team’s leading scorers as Goncalves has a dozen goals and 28 points while Plett has 18 goals and 23 points.

Two of the team’s three goals came on the man advantage.

Jackson Mainse (Chilliwack), Dylan Anderson (Langley) and Mulder had one assist apiece.

Alex Rolfe (Langley) took the loss in goal for the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds are back in action with a pair of games at Abbotsford’s MSA Arena on Saturday and Sunday versus the Okanagan Rockets.

