Thunderbirds stop Giants in shootout

A shootout loss in Seattle gives the Vancouver Giants points in three of their past four games.

The Giants were in Seattle on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to the defending Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds.

The loss dropped Vancouver to 2-3-0-1 while Seattle improved to 4-2-0-1.

Brayden Watts and Brad Morrison had the Vancouver goals as the Giants twice battled back from one-goal deficits.

Watts struck for his fourth of the season after taking a pass from James Malm and scoring short-side. Brendan Semchuk also had an assist.

Morrison’s goal came off a rebound in a scramble in front of the Thunderbirds goal.

Sami Moilanen and Austin Strand had the Seattle goals with Strand’s coming while the Giants were two-men down.

Rookie goaltender Todd Scott made his second straight start, finishing with 23 saves.

Vancouver out-shot Seattle 4-1 during overtime but could not bury the winner, sending the game to shootout.

And Ty Ronning scored in the opening round but he would be the lone Giants to beat goaltender Liam Hughes.

Scott stopped the first two Seattle shooters before Noah Philip and Zack Andrusiak each scored in rounds three and four to secure the extra point.

The Giants now head out to the Prairies for a six-game, nine-day road trip, beginning in Swift Current on Oct. 13.

