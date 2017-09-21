Titans looking to rebuild after loss

SRT keep Bulldogs in check in first half before wearing down late in game

The SRT Titans dropped a 35-6 decision to the John Barsby Bulldogs, the province’s second ranked team AA Friday, Sept. 15 in Ladysmith.

Playing in just their third AA Varsity game in the past two years and a 30-14 win in their season opener againt the Frank Hurt Hornets, Titans were able to hold the powerhouse Bulldogs in check in the first half, trailing 14-6. The Titan’s opened the scoring when quarterback Cody Hogarth connected on a 32-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kyle Halverson. However, the Bulldogs were able to use a ball control offence for the rest of the game to pull way from the Titans.

Co-head coach Mark Bailey said the final score wasn’t reflective of what he saw with his young team on the Island.

“It was great to see our Titans compete against one of the top teams in the province,” said Bailey. “We are a very young program and are focused on building our culture. Even with our small numbers we have a lot of talent on our team, and we expect to be competitive the rest of the season, providing we can stay healthy.”

He said his coaching staff identified a number of areas where mistakes were made by his team but said he fells they are “predominantly fixable”.

Middle linebacker Brock Pelwecki had a strong game as he led the Titans’ defense with seven tackles. Other notable defensive plays came from linemen Curtis Farnworth and Landon Seguin. Blake Alford, Brayden Hamilton and Sahil Sami all finished with five tackles.

Marauders given lesson

The Pitt Meadows Marauders were left battered and bruised after a 53-7 shellacking at the hands of the Windsor Dukes Friday, Sept. 15.

Marauders’ coach Bubba Montabello said after the game it’s obvious the team needs work on both sides of the ball. However, despite the score he said his team displayed a ton of heart and grit.

“Windsor is a top ranked team in the province and playing them this early is an eye-opener for the kids to show how much harder we have to work in practice to achieve playing on that level,” said Montabello. “I have total faith that our players will respond in a positive way after this loss and we will come out ahead after this loss.”

Montabello said Tato Ferreyro was a leader on both offence and defence, making great plays all game. He said Tayden Mountford and Brandon hunt both played great with a lot of heart and making plays both on offence and defence. He also had high praise for lineman Gio Manu and Angus MacDonald

“We just have to stop making the mental errors and we will be a great football team,” said Montabello, “but until we overcome that we will be fighting an uphill battle.”

The team looks to bounce back Friday when they host the Eric Hamber Griffins at 7:30 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Secondary.

Junior Varsity

The SRT Titans went on the road and dominated the Robert Bateman Timberwolves 20-6 on Wednesday, Sept. 20. However, their crosstown rivals weren’t so fortunate. The Pitt Meadows Marauders were blanked 33-0 by the Holy Cross Crusaders. The loss comes after the Marauders ground out an impressive 16-12 win over the Centennial Centaurs 16-12 on Sept. 13.