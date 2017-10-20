(Tim Fitzgerald/THE NEWS) Titans’ running back Cody Hogarth is chased down from behind by a Robert Bateman Timberwolves defender in junior varsity action at SRT on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Titans run roughshod over Timberwolves

Samuel Roberts junior varsity football team improves to 2-1 after a 30-6 win over Robert Bateman

The Samuel Roberts Technical Titans used the heavy rains to run roughshod over the Robert Bateman with a 30-6 win on Wednesday Oct. 18 in junior varsity football action.

The heavy rain and wind forced the Titans to rely on their ground game, led by running back Cody Hogarth, who scampered for three touchdowns.

Brayden Turner had a strong game on both sides of the ball, and also contributed with a two-point conversion.

The win improves the Titans to a 2-1 record, good for second in the valley division behind an unbeaten Abbotsford, 2-0.

