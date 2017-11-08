(files)The SRT Titans earned a trip to the playoffs after finishing 3-2 on the season, including a thrilling 20-19 win over cross town rival Pitt Meadows on Friday, Nov. 3.

Titans set for wildcard showdown

SRT throttles Pitt Meadows Mauraders

The Samuel Roberts Technical Titans punched their ticket to the playoffs thanks to a 20-19 win over rival Pitt Meadows Marauders.

The Titans win on Friday, Nov. 3 improved their record to 3-2 on the season and earned themselves a trip to the Okanagan on Friday, Nov. 10 when they take on the 3-1 Clarence Fulton Maroons at 2 p.m. The wild card match-up will see the Titans take on a team that plays stifling defence while racking up points by the bushel. The Maroons gave up a meagre 5.25 points per game this season, while averaging 34 on offence.

The Titans finished the season giving up 24.8 per game, while scoring just 13.4 points in their five games. SRT will have to focus on stopping the running attack of the Maroons, led by Caden Doyle, who rushed for 311 yards, or 77 yards a game. As a team, the Maroons racked up 797 yards in four games.

Brayden Hamilton led the Titans running attack for the season, racking up 255 yards. On defence, Blake Alford led SRT with 22 tackles. Defensive end Landon Sigouin led the team with two sacks.

In junior AA varsity action, the 3-2 Titans get the week off following a 40-0 drubbing of the Pitt Meadows Marauders.

The Titans’ next home game is at SRT on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5:35 p.m. when they take on the 4-1 Ballenas Whalers.

