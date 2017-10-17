Titans topple Saints

Maple Ridge’s Samuel Roberts Titans takes down Langley Saints in JV footblal action

Langley Saints’ Josh Goesen pulls down his Samuel Roberts Titans opponent during junior varsity football at McLeod Athletic Park on Oct. 11. The visiting Titans stopped the Saints 36-18. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

The visiting Samuel Roberts Titans doubled up the host Langley Saints 36-18.

The two junior varsity AA football rivals hit the field at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on Oct. 11.

Both teams now sport 1-1 records in conference play.

sports@langleytimes.com

