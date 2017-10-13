Two double gold weekends for fighter

Maple Ridge fighter Matt Kwan had two double-gold weekends in the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu during tournaments in the Seattle area recently.

Kwan won two competitions at the Grappling Industries Event, for both gi (traditional martial arts uniform) and no gi (gym clothes) classes.

He had the same double-gold accomplishment at the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) event. In both tournaments, he won four fights to take the tournament.

Kwan is known for his leg lock attacks – heel hooks that have his opponents tapping out quickly.

His goal is to compete at the world championships in Anaheim in December, and then to obtain his black belt in 2018 – after nine years in the sport.

Kwan is the co-founder and head instructor of On Guard Academy of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Pitt Meadows, which offers classes for all ages.

“I love the teaching aspect of it,” he said.

He is also a red seal chef.

Next, he will be fighting at a Mamba Mixed Martial Arts event on Nov. 10 at the Abbotsford Events Centre. His opponent will be Reynaldo Camacho of the Kaboom gymnasium in Surrey, in a cage fight.