Highlights from the two-day event in Abbotsford

Quidditch action took over the Mouat turf fields in Abbotsford on Saturday and Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Qudditch action took over the Mouat turf fields at the Western Regional Championships event on Saturday and Sunday.

Teams from B.C. and Alberta battled it out for the regional title, with the UBC Thunderbirds beating the Calgary Mavericks 80-30 in Sunday’s gold medal game.

Video by: Joshua Watkins

Photos by: John Morrow