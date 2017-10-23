Speedskaters took to the ice Saturday at the Langley Sportsplex. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance) Speedskaters took to the ice Saturday at the Langley Sportsplex. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Speedskaters from across B.C. took to the ice at the Langley Sportsplex on Saturday morning.

“This is the big one to launch the whole season,” said Brad Grosjean, who heads up the Langley Blades club and oversaw the Oct. 21 interclub meet.

Times recorded at meets like Saturday’s can launch skaters into the provincial competitions.

There were 15 skaters from Langley competing, and 105 skaters in total laced up to race in events from 50m to 1,500m.

WATCH: Skaters competed at all age and speed levels.

Mae Shupe, who was aiding with meet coordination, said the skaters range in age from 15 down to four.

Skaters came from as far afield as the Okanagan and Puget Sound, Wash.

Because there is an upcoming B.C. Winter Games, competition this year is concentrated on getting kids eligible for that province-wide event, Shupe said.

Kids who skate with the Langley Blades may be divided up among different regional teams when they get to the B.C. Games, depending on which community they call home. Langley is on the dividing line between different zones.

“This is what they call an ability meet,” said Shupe.

Races were based on skill and speed, which meant that boys and girls competed together, and kids of different ages could be on the ice at the same time.

 

