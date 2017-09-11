Weekend sweep gives Giants 5-1 pre-season record

Vancouver wins all three games at Langley Events Centre; now await final cuts

Milos Roman and the Vancouver Giants wrapped up a 5-1 pre-season with a 5-4 win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

For the second weekend in a row, the Vancouver Giants staged a third-period comeback win, scoring three unanswered goals to erase a 4-2 deficit.

The Giants were playing their final pre-season game on Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre, defeating the Everett Silvertips 5-4.

The win capped off a perfect weekend as Vancouver went 3-0 and the Giants finished the exhibition portion of their schedule with a 5-1 record.

Aidan Barfoot had tied the score with 4:13 to go and the game seemed destined for overtime until Alex Kannok Leipert buried the winner with 7.3 seconds left on the clock.

On the winning goal, Kannok Leipert — who also assisted in Barfoot’s goal — was trailing the play and took a perfect cross-ice pass from Milos Roman and wired a shot through traffic.

Goaltender Todd Scott went the distance in goal, making 34 saves and finishing the pre-season with a 2.45 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. His four appearances in goal were the most of any Giants netminder.

Austin King-Cunningham, James Malm and Owen Hardy had the other goals for the Giants and Malm finished the pre-season leading all Vancouver scorers with four goals and four assists in five games.

The centre had scored a hat trick and added one assist in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Prince George Cougars.

The Giants scored five times in the middle period to blow open a 1-0 game and lead 6-0 after 40 minutes.

Brayden Watts, Milos Roman, Cyle McNabb and Hardy had the other Vancouver goals.

In net, David Tendeck stopped all dozen shots he faced — he also led all Vancouver goalies in the pre-season with a 1.00 goals against and a .967 save percentage — before giving way to Trent Miner, who stopped 12 of 15 shots.

The Giants also edged the Victoria Royals 3-2 on the Saturday night.

Bowen Bryam led the charge with a goal and an assist while Jack Flaman and Roman also found the back of the net.

Scott and Kubic split the goaltending duties, each allowing one goal.

James Malm finished the pre-season with four goals and four assists in five games as the Vancouver Giants went 5-1 in the pre-season. The Giants won three times over the weekend, including a 5-4 win on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre over the Everett Silvertips. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Bryaden Watts and the Vancouver Giants wrapped up a 5-1 pre-season with a 5-4 win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Marcus Kichton and the Vancouver Giants wrapped up a 5-1 pre-season with a 5-4 win over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday at the Langley Events Centre. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times