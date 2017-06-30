West Coast Auto FC emerge as champions in Seattle soccer tournament

Photo courtesy of Jamie Schwingenschloegl The U17 Metro Girls pose with their championship trophy on Sunday, June 25 after sweeping through the Rainier Valley Slammers Classic Tournament.

The West Coast Auto Group FC sent its under-17 Metro Selects down to Seattle last weekend for the Rainier Valley Slammers Classic tournament, and the ladies came back as champions.

The team won all four games it played, securing top spot in the tournament.

Even more impressively, not a single shot was allowed past goalie Mae Hobenshield throughout the weekend, while the team scored 12 goals in total.

Sierrah Burrows led the team with four goals across all games, followed by Cassidy Craig with three goals.

The club managed to dominate the competition all while playing in nearly 38-degree heat, with an additional 10-degree burn coming off the turf.

The first two matches on Saturday saw comfortable wins for the Selects, with a 4-0 final against Federal Way and 5-0 versus RSA Elite, both Washington state clubs.

The last two games on Sunday, both against the hosting Rainier Valley Slammers, were much closer. The first one resulted in a 2-0 win for the Selects, while the final game was a nail-biting 1-0.

It was a spectacular close to the season for the club, which shuts down for the next six weeks for summer break.

Sessions will resume in mid-August, leading up to a planned tournament for Labour Day weekend.

Softball bronze

The Ridge Meadows U12C Warriors softball team won the bronze medal at the regional tournament last weekend.

It was a hard-fought tournament for the team, which saw many of their games lost or won by a single run.

Saturday started off with a match against the Coquitlam Crunch, which resulted in a 10-11 loss.

The team was intimidated going into the game by the Crunch’s intensity and lost some of their spirit afterwards, player Tiara Cross said, but they were able to rally into a 13-12 win over the Mission Sliders in the second game.

With their fire back, the Warriors brought the heat to the next matchup against the Richmond Sharks, which ended in a 14-5 mercy win for Ridge Meadows when it became clear the Sharks couldn’t catch up.

Sunday’s trio of games started strong with a 14-12 win over the Coquitlam Pythons, before a bitter 10-11 loss to the Mission Sliders in their second face-off of the tournament.

That game was particularly brutal in the over-30-degree heat, as a tie led to two extra innings for a marathon match.

Coach Corey Cross gave particular praise to pitcher Jade Schmidt, who was able to stand up to the extra exhaustion and heat for another stellar performance.

Finally, the team entered the bronze medal game on Sunday afternoon against the Mission SWAT, who had earlier defeated the Warriors in their last regular season game.

History wouldn’t repeat itself this time, as the Warriors emerged triumphant with a 9-6 win.

The bronze win was an improvement over last year’s fourth place finish for the Warriors, who also celebrated a 15-4-2 season.