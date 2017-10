Girls score two in second half to win Metro division showdown

The West Coast Auto Group FC U 17 Girls blanked Coquitlam 2-0 Sunday in Metro division play at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

After a scoreless first half, WCAGFC opened the scoring after a steady stream of pressure, finally converting on a penalty kick by Danielle Lindenback.

Paige McCallum made it 2-0 to seal the victory. Mae Hobenshield recorded the shutout.