VIDEO: World class show jumping at Thunderbird in Langley

Laura Jane Tidball from Langley riding Concetto Son competes in Sunday’s international jumping event at Thunderbird show park. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Thunderbird Show Park in Langley welcomed some of the world’s top riders Sunday, hosting the $135,000 Longines FEI World Cup Qualifier.

A crowd of thousands packed the stands to watch what was billed as the biggest competition of the year at the show park.

There are only four World Cup qualifiers in Canada.

Located at the corner of 248 Street and 72 Avenue, Thunderbird Show Park is currently ranked No. 2 in all of North America as a premier show jumping competition facility by top North American riders.

The equestrian centre host six major events through the year.

More to come.

Taylor Seibel from California and Fellini clear a hurdle at the World Cup jumping qualifier at Thunderbird show park in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times