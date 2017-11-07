Sydni Kemper, 17, signs a full-ride athletic scholarship with the Grand Canyon University Wednesday afternoon. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Young Langley pitcher heads to Phoenix this fall

A Langley Secondary student signs with a Phoenix-based university for a full-ride.

Langley’s Sydni Kemper, 17, is officially Phoenix bound.

The Langley Secondary Grade 12 student, currently a pitcher with the Seattle-area Washington Ladyhawks, as well as Koas, a senior women’s A softball team out of New Westminster, was scouted by several universities when she was only 15.

The athletic scholarship papers arrived Tuesday, and she is set to officially sign for the full-ride offer from Grand Canyon University this week.

The signing ceremony is happening at LSS Wednesday afternoon.

Kemper previously played with the Ridge Meadows Pride 2000 and Synergy Gold U18 teams.

READ: Langley pitcher off to Arizona

 

