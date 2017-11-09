$10,000 reward offered for information on alleged bank robber

The suspect is believed to be connected to a thefts in Abbotsford and Burnaby

A $10,000 reward is being offered to find a suspect in a string of bank robberies in the Lower Mainland.

The Canadian Bankers Association is offering the sum for help finding 47-year-old Dean Zastowny, who is alleged to have robbed banks in Burnaby and Abbotsford last month. RCMP say he’s suspect in “other violent robberies” across the region as well.

Mounties have released a video of the robbery in Abbotsford on Oct. 15.

Zastowny is described as six-foot-one, with a medium build, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

“Zastowny should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” RCMP said, and to call police if you see him.

