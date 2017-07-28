Buskers welcome in downtown Maple Ridge

Buskers are being welcomed to Maple Ridge, as the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association organizes street entertainers.

Three times per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the buskers will be at three downtown locations including the south area of Memorial Peace Park, along 224th Street at the corner of 119th Avenue, and on Dewdney Trunk Road near the horse clock.

They play from 11:30 a.m until 2:30 p.m., approximately.

Entertainer Nigel Tucker said most perform for the love of it, but he was lucky enough to pay for his $25 license fee with the proceeds thrown into his guitar case.

Interested performers can contact the BIA at 604-467-2420.