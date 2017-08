Pendomoja perform reggae fusion at the Caribbean Festival at the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

More than 15,000 visitors took in the Caribbean Festival in Maple Ridge over the weekend.

“It was unbelievable. I think we had our biggest Saturday here ever,” said organizer Deddy Geese adding that the park started to fill up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and was packed for Eagles tribute band, Hotel California.