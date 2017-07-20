Maple Ridge children raise thousands for B.C. wildfire victims

The five girls raised over $2,000 for the Canadian Red Cross.

Members of the Maple Ridge fire department congratulate four Maple Ridge girls who, along with one other friend, raised $2,265.25 for the Canadian Red Cross to help victims of the B.C. wildfires. Contributed

Five young Maple Ridge girls raised over $2,000 for victims of the B.C. wildfires.

Rae-Lynn Higham, 7, Elizabeth Fiorante, 12, Cheyenne Higham, 10, Madalyn Howe, 10, and her sister Rebecca, 5, sold lemonade at the cormer of 118th Avenue and 239th Street to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross for victims of the wildfires in the province.

They set up the stant on July 9 and sold lemonade until the end of the week.

The girls raised $2,265.25.

Members of the Maple Ridge fire department stopped by the stand to congratulate them.

Firefighters will be collecting donations for the Red Cross at the Hot Summer Nights locations.

Donations will also be accepted at mapleridge.ca and cash donations at the finance counter at Maple Ridge City Hall.