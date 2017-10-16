Maple Ridge Halloween events to fill Food Bank

Pair of haunted houses will take donations in support of the Friends in Need Food Bank

(Tim Fitzgerald/THE NEWS) John McKeown of 20510 124 A St. in Maple Ridge will be collecting food for the Friends in Need Food Bank on Halloween night.

A pair of Halloween events are doing their best to fill the Friends in Need Food Bank shelves.

Lynda Nelless of 25747 – 124th Ave. in Maple Ridge will be trying to top the more than 560 pounds and $815 colled for the food bank.

“It’s a great event for the whole family,” said Nelless, her second year housing the event. “It’s very kid friendly.”

The event will be starting Friday, Oct. 20 and again on Saturday, Oct. 21, with both nights from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Haunting Grounds will open again on Friday, Oct. 27 and run each night until Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is by donation. The Haunting Grounds are also accepting daytime appointments for schools and seniors’ field trips.

Further west, John McKeown will be collecting food on Halloween night at his home on 20510 124 A St. in Maple Ridge. McKeown had run a haunted house in Pitt Meadows, but recently moved to Maple Ridge.

“This is like my Christmas,” said McKeown. “It’s so much for the kids.”

He said over the years he’s added new features to his display, and said he’s added more than $800 worth of new features.

McKeown said he filled the entire back-up of his pick-up with donations and hopes to surpass that this year.