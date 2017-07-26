Racing ducks has greater potential

As good a fundraiser as it has been, Maple Ridge’s annual Rotary Duck Race has yet to reach its potential.

So says this year’s organizer of the rubber duck race down the Alouette River, Bonnie Telep of the Rotary Club of Haney. Her group partners with the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge for one of its signature events of the year.

The fundraiser is a cinch to make $70,000 per year that is funneled to local youth organizations, sports groups and school parent advisory councils.

“I want to put out $100,000 this year,” Telep asserts. “We have never hit that. I would love to.

“We leave $30,000 on the table, that groups could sell the tickets for, and get.”

This year the duck race takes place on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maple Ridge Park. The race itself goes at 1 p.m.

There are kids games and activities in the park, and it is an exciting family day, she said.

“The kids have so much fun running down the riverbank chasing the ducks.”

“And then we announce the winners right there.”

This year’s grand prize is a 2016 Chrysler 200 LX, which is a $22,000 vehicle, including taxes, donated by the event sponsor Maple Ridge Chrysler.

The fundraiser is structured so that groups purchase the tickets, and keep 90 per cent of whatever they sell, returning the rest to the Rotary Club to cover event expenses.

Telep said you don’t have to be pushy to sell these ducks.

“It’s so easy…” she said. “10 bucks to help kids in our community? Hello!”

Tickets can be purchased from community groups, at the Maple Ridge Farmer’s Market, Canadian Tire, Coldwell Banker, at the Caribbean Fest, or call Vicki at 604-467-9300. When the tickets are not sold by a community group, Rotary takes 90 per cent of the proceeds and distributes it to groups as needed.

Other prizes