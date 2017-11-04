VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A boat on dry land was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Nov. 4.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. and a boat was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
A customer who was at Miller’s Pub said patrons were watching a mixed-martial arts event inside and heard the sound of booms and pops before someone called out that there was a fire.
Boat burning at dry dock next to Miller's Pub along Stewart Avenue. Fire crews still on scene… #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/dQD1h0hR8e
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) November 5, 2017
