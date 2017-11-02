VIDEO: Two pulled from wreckage after crash on King George Boulevard in Surrey

Witness says two Jaws of Life tools had to be used to help people trapped inside a car

The scene of a crash in Surrey Thursday morning, along King George Boulevard. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a dramatic crash in Newton Thursday morning.

It happened in the 7800-block of King George Boulevard just after 11 a.m.

A witness at the scene says a Nissan was T-boned by a van, causing the car to to slam into a pole, leaving two people trapped inside.

Two Jaws of Life tools were used to remove the roof of the car, according to the witness.

Two people are reportedly in hospital as a result, one with what could be serious injuries.

More to come.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

