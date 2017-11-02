The scene of a crash in Surrey Thursday morning, along King George Boulevard. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Two pulled from wreckage after crash on King George Boulevard in Surrey

Witness says two Jaws of Life tools had to be used to help people trapped inside a car

SURREY — Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a dramatic crash in Newton Thursday morning.

It happened in the 7800-block of King George Boulevard just after 11 a.m.

A witness at the scene says a Nissan was T-boned by a van, causing the car to to slam into a pole, leaving two people trapped inside.

Two Jaws of Life tools were used to remove the roof of the car, according to the witness.

Two people are reportedly in hospital as a result, one with what could be serious injuries.

More to come.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops
Next story
Snow falls at Loon Lake

Just Posted

Second trial delayed in Langley road building fraud

The bookkeeper of a defunct company is awaiting his court date.

Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

SUV stolen, then rolled on to Maple Ridge lawn

Late night theft from woman in downtown, Wednesday

Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the woman died of an overdose

Cougar checks out Sunday hikers in Maple Ridge

Sat at trail side, undetected by hikers

Snow falls at Loon Lake

Snow in the forecast for Sunday

Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market

Buyers across the region appear to be buying ahead of new mortgage requirements in January

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Greater Vancouver Zoo plans new buildings, parking lot

Animal farm applying to ALC for non-farm use to facilitate upgrades

Unselfish Morrison relishes set-up role

‘Pass-first’ Morrison fitting in well with Giants

Most Read