Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will partner with the Canadian Cancer Society this fall (submitted photo).

Auto shops partner with Canadian Cancer Society to support women living with breast cancer

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will donate $2 from every pair of wiper sold

Among Canadian women, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer. This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass are partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society through their Drive Pink Campaign.

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will donate $2 from every pair of wiper sold. Tricco, the supplier for all three chains, will match their donations.

“Our goal is to improve the cancer experience by helping people live longer and enhancing their quality of life. We believe that life is bigger than cancer,” says Irina Novak-Calki, Development Officer, Corporate Programs for Canadian Cancer Society in a media release. “Our Drive Pink partnership with Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will help local women facing breast cancer live their lives more fully and see life beyond their diagnoses.”

If you want to participate in the Drive Pink Campaign you can join as a donor, partner or volunteer by calling 1-888-939-3333 or visiting cancer.ca today.

