Top 2019/2020 SUV choices

SUVs are taking over the Canadian market with nearly every manufacturer offering a selection of tastes and trims. For those wondering about their next purchase, here’s our list of top SUVs and price points to consider.

Ford Escape

Starting from ~$25,980

The 2019 Ford Escape is among the top for compact SUVs and has four trim levels. The Titanium is equipped with a 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine offering 245 horsepower for peak performance. Other key features include voice-activated touchscreen navigation, an optional lane-keeping system, and forward collision warning, plus an interior with plenty of cargo space.

Kia Sportage

Starting from ~$25,795

The Kia Sportage offers an attractive interior, engine options include the standard 2.4L GDI with 181 horsepower and the 2.0L turbocharged engine. The SUV also offers a mix of high-tech features including lane assist, forward collision assist and Drive Mode Select for various driving conditions.

Nissan Rogue

From ~$26,898

The Nissan Rogue brings an efficient driving experience with ample space and advanced tech. A 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine offers 170 horsepower and all-wheel drive. The SV trim has an option for Nissan’s ProPilot for driver assistance. Safety features include emergency braking and pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, rear emergency braking and more.

Mazda CX-5

Starting from ~$36,890

As a small, mid-size SUV, this crossover is about driving experience and style. The 2019 models CX-5 Signature or the lesser Grand Touring Reserve offer a turbocharged 2.5-litre engine with 250 horsepower and all-wheel drive. The CX-5 has top crash safety ratings however its premium design is not as spacious as the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Starting from $27,990

The RAV4 series has been a success from the start and the 2019 hybrid offers fresh style and efficiency. A new 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine produces 203 horsepower. All RAV4 models come with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 including lane assist, pedestrian and cyclist detection, automatic high beams and more. Stay connected with its Entune 3.0 Audio technology offering destination assist, weather and news.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Starting from ~$29,225

This spacious SUV has lots of expandable cargo space and third-row seating. The 2.0-litre turbo engine offers 184-horsepower and 4MOTION all-wheel drivetrain. Tech features include a customizable digital cockpit and a trunk power liftgate option – perfect when your hands are full!

Kia Telluride

Starting from ~$44,995

The Telluride is a prime choice competing with luxury vehicles at a lower price as a three-row crossover SUV. The SX offers a 3.8-litre V-6 reaching 291 horsepower with optional all-wheel drive. Interior options include leather seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smartphone integration, lane follow assist, rear parking sensors and blind-spot detection.

Audi Q5

Starting from ~$46,300

The Audi Q5 remains one of the best-selling luxury SUVs, equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that develops 248 horsepower and an all-wheel-drive system. Enjoy a luxurious interior with lots of advanced tech including the Audi pre-sense collision technology and parking assist technology.

Cadillac XT6

Starting from ~$60,995

This 2020 addition has a more family-friendly appeal recognized for its safety features including night vision, lane assist, low-speed emergency braking, front and rear sensors, blind spot warnings and automatic high beams. The spacious XT6 offers three rows of seating and a satisfying driving experience with a 3.6-litre V-6 and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz 2019 GLS SUV

Starting from ~$88,100

This is a seven-passenger luxury with options in V6 and V8 Biturbo engines and standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Enjoy a spacious, yet elegant cabin, LED lighting and advanced tech, including the Mercedes’ MBUX voice assistant.