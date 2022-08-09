2 Maple Ridge businesses featured in new White Spot ‘celebrate B.C.’ summer menu

The Celebrate B.C. menu, which offers locally-sourced ingredients, is available until Sept. 4

Two Maple Ridge vendors are being featured in a B.C.-based restaurants special summer menu.

B.C. residents can now enjoy ingredients from some of their favourite local businesses whenever they visit any White Spot restaurant in the province as part of the new ‘celebrate B.C.’ menu.

RELATED: White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Silver Farms provides the blueberry supply for White Spot’s new summer menu, while Golden Ears Cheesecrafters is providing fresh brie for several of these new dishes.

While this celebrate B.C. program isn’t new for White Spot, they change their local vendor lineup each year, with the 2022 edition of their menu marking the first time that multiple Maple Ridge vendors have been included.

The new celebrate B.C. menu includes celebrate summer hummus and tzatziki dip, B.C. summer salad, B.C. brie & bacon bbq burger, steelhead florentine bowl, B.C. brie & bbq chicken burger, B.C. blueberry pie, caramelized pineapple gelato coupe and B.C. blueberry milkshake.

This coordination with local businesses is vital to White Spot’s operations, according to their president Warren Erhart.

“For more than nine decades, White Spot has proudly supported local growers. We take great pride in the long-standing relationships we’ve formed,” he said.

The summer dishes are only available until Sept. 4.