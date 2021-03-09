Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Canadians to reevaluate their lives, after losing jobs and watching dense metropolitan areas see a dramatic rise in virus numbers. This lead residents across the country to explore the idea of new living arrangements, moving out of bigger cities and into locations with greater affordability and more space.

One of those locations that top the list for the most livable places in the country was Kelowna, coming in at number two according to a livability report put together by Canadian insurance company RATESDOTCA.

However, Kelowna wasn’t the only B.C. destination that was sought out by those looking to relocate. Three out of the top five livable places in the country are in B.C. making it the most desirable destination in Canada. Langford took first place as the most livable place in Canada, while Kelowna was crowned second and Rossland placed fifth.

A recent survey conducted by RATESDOTCA found that of the 12 per cent of Canadians who plan to purchase or already bought a primary residence since April 2020, almost a quarter said COVID-19 played a role in their decision making. One in five (21 per cent) of homebuyers have moved or plan to move from a major city hub to a small town or rural area.

According to Statistics Canada, 44 per cent of Canadians are looking for a home with more space for personal amenities, such as a pool, balcony or a large yard.

This lead RATESDOTCA to evaluate more than 150 cities and towns outside the country’s biggest metropolitan areas and rank them in a Livability Report.

Canada’s top 10 livable places in 2021 according to RATESDOTCA’s Livability Report:

Canada's top 10 livable places in 2021 according to RATESDOTCA's Livability Report:

The report considered factors such as home price growth, mortgage cost and lifestyle, including factors like growth, amenities, climate and even scenery.

The survey found that 51 per cent of Canadians who moved in 2020 due to COVID-19 did so to “live in an area with more nature” and 36 per cent “felt financial pressure” to find a cheaper home.

READ MORE: Kelowna included among best places to visit post-pandemic

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna

Coronavirus

