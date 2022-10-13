An Air Canada Airbus A220-300 airliner from Toronto arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights to Japan, with routes from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Air Canada responds to international travel demand with summer route expansion

New rutes to Japan and Europe on the way next summer

Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan, in an effort to expand international services.

The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. It resumed flights to Tokyo Narita airport in April.

The announcement comes after Japan introduced new border measures this fall, that allow all foreign nationals entry to Japan with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, easing two years of pandemic restrictions.

Air Canada also plans to expand European routes by adding flights from Toronto to Brussels, Montreal to Toulouse and Montreal to Copenhagen, starting June 1, 2023.

The airline says it will also increase frequency to current international routes in Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions, including flights to Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt and Dubai.

The announcement is a part of Air Canada’s plan to expand global services in response to the increasing demand for international travel.

RELATED: Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

Air CanadaAir Travel

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RBC economists say recession could arrive as early as Q1 of next year

Just Posted

Brian Malfesi signs his Hometown Heroes banner, with help from a volunteer supporting the banner. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows honours its Hometown Heroes of sports

Amanda Todd’s father Norman Todd is seen outside the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C., Tuesday, October 11, 2022. A sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today for the man convicted of multiple sexual offences against teenager Amanda Todd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sentencing set to wrap for Dutch man convicted of sextortion of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Purple lights will be displayed from Oct. 16-23 in the store fronts of businesses along 224th Street in Maple Ridge to bring awareness to violence in relationships. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Purple lights to shine a light on domestic violence in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge school board candidates participated in an all candidates meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 11, at the Whonnock Lake Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge school trustee candidates square off in Whonnock