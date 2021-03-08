Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)

B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

As he hinted last week when his key effort to get lawyers out of most ICBC injury cases was rejected by a judge, Attorney General David Eby says the province is appealing the decision.

“We will be appealing the decision of the B.C. Supreme Court in relation to the constitutionality of the Civil Resolution Tribunal determining claims related to ICBC,” Eby said Monday. “It is not automatic to apply for a stay, and we have not yet made a decision about applying for a stay.”

The Trial Lawyers Association of B.C. challenged legislation brought in by Eby to cap minor injury awards and move smaller court disputes to the Civil Resolution Tribunal, which was set up to resolve strata property disputes. The lawyers lauded the latest ruling by Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson of the B.C. Supreme Court, which also questioned Eby’s core argument that court costs are a major driver of huge losses at the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

“The court has declared that it is unconstitutional for the government to simply re-assign the determination of accident claims to its own online tribunal, and out of the courts,” the Trial Lawyers Association said in a statement March 2. “In so doing, the court has provided a check on the government’s ability to create its own tribunal to decide claims against ICBC, while at the same time affirming the historic right of accident victims to pursue remedies for their injuries before the courts.”

When Hinkson’s decision was released March 2, Eby said he would continue his work to curtail costs of a “multi-million dollar personal injury industry that we’re clipping the wings of.” He followed up on that commitment March 8,because the ministry estimates ICBC stands to save $390 million by diverting injury disputes under $50,000 to the tribunal. The new system is supposed to begin in May.

B.C. is the only Canadian province that still has an entirely court-based system for resolving vehicle injury claims.

RELATED: B.C. moves to remove lawyers from most ICBC cases

RELATED: ICBC’s ‘lowball’ injury offers aren’t increasing lawsuits

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector
Next story
Maple Ridge dentist battles through pandemic in first year of business

Just Posted

Dr. Sabrina Bhatti managed to keep her new dentistry practice open during a pandemic. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge dentist battles through pandemic in first year of business

Dr. Sabrina Bhatti kept her new practice open for emergencies during worst months of COVID-19

Maple Ridge Secondary students Nana Yamamoto, left, and Tayah Bitter, center, along with teacher Maria Trudeau, organized a Mental Health and Wellness Week for the school. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge high school promotes mental health during COVID

Maple Ridge Secondary will be holding a Mental Health and Wellness Week

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Grieving Pitt Meadows mom shares insights into son’s overdose death

The War on Drugs has been a failure and society needs to tackle drug use differently, mother says

Melissa Harris and Michaela Freeman will play key roles in a live-on-Zoom performance of <em>The Schoolmistress </em>for Theatre in the Country. (Special to The News)
Pair of Maple Ridge theatre pros involved in live-on-Zoom play

Melissa Harris and Michaela Freeman will take part in the performance of a 135-year-old British farce

About 35 students from two classes at The Environmental School helped to remove invasive species from Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Environmental students remove invasive species from Maple Ridge Park

About 35 students took part

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

Most Read