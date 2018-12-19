NEWS BULLETIN file photo

B.C. cannabis company partnering with Labatt on non-alcoholic drinks with THC

Nanaimo cannabis company, brewery will each invest up to $50 million

Nanaimo cannabis company Tilray announced today a partnership with Labatt Breweries to research non-alcoholic drinks containing THC.

According to a joint press release Dec. 19 from Tilray and AB InBev, parent company to Labatt, Budweiser and 500 other beer brands, each company will invest up to $50 million US into research into beverages containing THC and cannabidiol.

Kyle Norrington, president of Labatt Breweries of Canada, said in the press release that his company is committed to staying ahead of emerging consumer trends.

“We intend to develop a deeper understanding of non-alcohol beverages containing THC and CBD that will guide future decisions about potential commercial opportunities,” said Norrington. “We look forward to learning more about these beverages and this category in the months ahead.”

Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Tilray, said in the press release that his company is delighted to be joining forces with a world-leading beverage company.

“Tilray and AB InBev share a commitment to responsible product development and marketing, and we look forward to beginning our work on this important partnership as Tilray continues to pioneer the development of a professional, transparent, and well-regulated cannabis industry,” said Kennedy.

READ ALSO: Tilray, Sandoz have new agreement for developing market for medical cannabis

READ ALSO: Tilray names several former politicians to international advisory board


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
