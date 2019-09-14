File photo

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

A Nanaimo company has been granted a licence to test and analyze psychedelic drugs.

Salvation Botanicals’ Nanaimo lab has been granted a controlled drugs and substances dealer’s licence to test psychedelics such as psilocybin, mescaline and MDMA, said Michael Tan, the company’s CEO, in an e-mail to the News Bulletin.

The licence authorizes possession, testing, sale, sending, transportation and delivery of psilocybin, psilocin, mescaline, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA), according to a press release.

Although the licence authorizes sale of the psychedelics, Tan noted in the e-mail that at this point, the drugs can only be provided to those authorized to conduct research and development and clinical trials.

Salvation has partnered with Vancouver-based Numinus, which according to the release “aims to facilitate guided psychedelic therapy for individuals suffering from mental health issues, addiction, and trauma.”

“Psychedelics for the treatment of mental health issues is a topic of high interest now, and Salvation is proud to be at the forefront of this space,” Tan said, adding in the release that Salvation Botanicals is “strategically positioned to become a leader in controlled substances testing in Canada by providing scientific expertise and a commitment to our partner’s success through an efficient and consultative approach.”

Tan noted that a Phase 3 clinical trial of MDMA for patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder will begin soon through the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

“Looking ahead beyond the Phase 3 clinical trial stage is the prospect of public use,” he said.

He said Numinus is positioning itself as a channel for psychedelics-based therapy at clinics it plans to set up, and at that point, Salvation could potentially participate through research and development, testing and manufacturing.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Just Posted

MacDuff’s Call: A fond memory, of an old-school teacher

A new year starts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Flames lose first game of new season

Maple Ridge junior Bs host White Rock Whalers Friday night

Maple Ridge Bears group hosts public forum Monday

Critical time to keep bears away from human conflict

Signs of recovery in real estate industry

Buyers lining up in Maple Ridge, summer sales close to normal

Maple Ridge homeless camp closes, works starts on park: city

Tent city residents in supportive housing

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

‘A real shame’: B.C. MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

VIDEO: Seniors at B.C. assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living in Salmon Arm

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

UFC returns to Vancouver on Saturday

Two B.C. fighters on the card featuring a main event of Cerrone vs. Gaethje

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Most Read