B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, seen at the legislature May 18, 2018, has emergency authority in COVID-19 pandemic. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

The B.C. government has activated a state of emergency, as it did with wildfires in 2017 and 2018, to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth declared the state of emergency March 18, calling it “an all-hands-on-deck approach” to maintaining critical supply lines and infrastructure.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

VIDEO: Food bank protocols in place for clients, volunteer and staff in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Every person entering the building has their temperature taken

Meridian Meats in Maple Ridge opens its doors to those who feel most at risk for COVID-19

For one hour three days a week, those who feel most at risk can shop without throngs of people

Maple Ridge condo developer opts to use steel and concrete

A steel and concrete condo has not been built in Maple Ridge since 1996

Cancer drivers suspends service to protect volunteers and patients from COVID-19

A temporary shut down comes into effect Tuesday

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Surrey councillor under fire for allegedly advertising naturopathic COVID-19 treatments

College of Naturopathic Physicians warns against ‘potentially harmful’ claims

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Mounties looking for man involved in ‘confrontation’ with boy, 9, in Coquitlam park

Police are urging man or any witnesses to come forward

Harbour Air cancels all Seattle flights amid COVID-19

In a response to travel restrictions Seattle flights will be cancelled until April 30

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Most Read