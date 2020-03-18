B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, seen at the legislature May 18, 2018, has emergency authority in COVID-19 pandemic. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

The B.C. government has activated a state of emergency, as it did with wildfires in 2017 and 2018, to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth declared the state of emergency March 18, calling it “an all-hands-on-deck approach” to maintaining critical supply lines and infrastructure.

more to come…

